NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL It’s a job Wells done for the Tulips

Spalding took the honours in the big Bank Holiday Lincolnshire derby in Division One South of the Evo-Stik League yesterday (August 29).

They came from behind to beat visitors Stamford 2-1 at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Bradley Wells was the Tulips hero with a double strike in the first half. He fired home in the seventh and 42nd minute after Ryan Robbins had given Stamford a first-minute lead.

Spalding, unbeaten after four games, are now third in the table.

Tonight three local sides are in United Counties League Cup action with Bourne entertaining Yaxley and high-flying Peterborough Sports visiting Wellingborough Whitworth.