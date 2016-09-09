NON-LEAGUE: Delighted Deeping won’t be resting on their laurels

Delighted Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode admits his side have set themselves high standards to maintain following their shock midweek (September 6) United Counties Premier Division won over Peterborough Sports.

Sports, according to many good judges, are the favourites to lift the title at the first attempt. They travelled to the Haydon Whitham Stadium with a 100 per cent winning record from four matches.

Deeping Rangers' striker Scott Mooney.

But Scott Mooney’s superb individual goal seven minutes before the break delivered a second win of the season for Deeping.

The result, and the performance, was a fillip for Deeping before their FA Vase first round qualifying tie at Walsham-Le-Willows tomorrow (September 10).

“I’m not getting carried away,” Goode insisted. “But we have now set a standard which we now have to maintain.

“We answered a couple of questions against Sports. I wanted us to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch and the players certainly were.

“From back to front we defended superbly. The work rate and commitment were phenomenal.

“Sports have assembled an excellent squad for this level of football, but they will be the team everyone wants to beat because of that. We showed that it can be done.”

Sports ultimately paid the price for a sloppy first-half display. They dominated the second period, but couldn’t find a way past inspired home ‘keeper Richard Stainsby.

The result capped a disappointing week for the city side who had bowed out of the UCL Cup and the FA Cup in their two previous outings.

Third-placed Sports should get back to winning ways on Saturday when they host Huntingdon in a Premier Division fixture.

Deeping Reserves are also celebrating a terrific result. Goals from Antonio Del Russo and Conor Pilbeam secured a 2-1 Peterborough Premier Division success at Netherton last Saturday.

The city side hadn’t lost in the top flight for 11 months.

There’s FA Vase action this Saturday for Yaxley, Wisbech Town, Bourne Town and Wisbech St Mary, as well as Deeping.

There’s an outside chance third-placed Spalding United could go top of Division One South of the Evo Stik League with victory at home to Loughborough Dynamo tomorrow. Top two Romulus and Witton Albion are playing each other.

Stamford, boosted by their outstanding FA Cup win over higher-level St Neots on Tuesday, travel to Newcastle Town.

NON-LEAGUE FIXTURES:

Saturday, September 10

(3pm).

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Newcastle Town v Stamford, Spalding United v Loughborough Dynamo.

FA VASE

First Round Qualifying: Walsham Le Willows v Deeping Rangers, Wisbech Town v Mildenhall Town, Yaxley v Eynesbury Rovers, Great Yarmouth Town v Bourne Town, Gorleston v Wisbech St Mary.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Peterborough Northern Star, Peterborough Sports v Huntingdon Town.

Division One: Whittlesey Athletic v Olney Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Leiston Res.