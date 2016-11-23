NON-LEAGUE: Deeping held, Yaxley and Stamford beaten, big game to come at Holbeach

It’s now 14 games unbeaten in the United Counties Premier Division for Deeping Rangers, but they didn’t manage to climb into second place.

Deeping were held 1-1 at Outgang Road by Sleaford. Scott Coupland, with his 24th goal of the campaign, opened the scoring in the first half for the home side, but the visitors equalised after the break thanks to a 20 yard set-piece screamer from former Deeping player Joe Braithwaite.

“It was a fair result,” Deeping manager Michael Goode admitted. “It was a bit of an off night for us, but Sleaford are a good side who have added a couple of good players to their squad recently.

“They hit the bar as well and forced Richard Stainsby into a good save. David Burton-Jones had a good strike saved at the end, but we didn’t deserved to win.”

Deeping remain third in the table, three points behind second-placed Eynesbury who won 2-0 at Yaxley last night.

That win moved Eynesbury to within five points of leaders Peterborough Sports who have a tricky encounter at fourth-placed Holbeach United tonight (November 23).

Stamford AFC were beaten 1-0 in the Doodson Cup - a League Cup competition for Evo Stik Northern League sides - at Lincoln United last night. A goal on the stroke of half time settled the contest.

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 22

EVO-STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

League Cup

Lincoln Utd 1, Stamford AFC 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 1 (Coupland), Sleaford Town 1

Yaxley 0, Eynesbury Rovers 2.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 23

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United v Peterborough Sports.

Hinchingbrooke Cup First Round

Huntingdon Town v Raunds Town.