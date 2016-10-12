NON-LEAGUE: Deeping go out to a Limb, Cuckoos and Sports keep winning

Wisbech Town upset the United Counties League formbook with a 3-1 League Cup win over red hot Deeping Rangers last night.

Deeping went into the first round tie at the Fenland Stadium on the back of five straight wins (and straight after their best performance for 12 months according to manager Michael Goode), but never recovered from the home’s side’s blistering start.

Avelino Vieira scored twice for Peterborough Sports at Stotfold.

Jon Fairweather and young Harry Limb fired the Fenmen into an early 2-0 lead and Limb struck again in the second-half after Scott Mooney had pulled a goal back.

Joining Wisbech in the second round are Yaxley who maintained their hot streak with a 2-0 success at Leicester Nirvana to make it seven wins on the spin.

The Cuckoos found the going tough in the first-half, but Charlie Sanders and Dan Cotton both netted after the break.

Peterborough Sports began their defence of the Hinchingbrooke Cup with a routine, for them, 8-0 win at Stotfold.

Remarkably manager Jimmy Dean reckons his outstanding team can improve even though they’ve won their last nine competitive matches. Four-goal Jordan Macleod was the star of the latest show with Avelino Vieira (2), Olly Medwynter and Dan Banister also on target.

Sports now host the winners of next week’s tie between Yaxley and Peterborough Northern Star in the quarter-finals. Sports crushed Star in last year’s final at Yaxley.

Blackstones entertain Bourne in a Lincs Senior Trophy tie tonight (October 12).

Huntingdon, March Town United and Wisbech St Mary are also in county cup action.

RESULTS

Tuesday, October 11

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup first round

Leicester Nirvana 0, Yaxley 2 (Sanders, Cotton).

Wisbech Town 3 (Limb 2, Fairweather), Deeping Rangers 1 (Mooney)

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

First round

Stotfold 0, Peterborough Sports 8 (Macleod 4, Vieira 2, Medwynter, Banister)

FIXTURES

Wednesday, October 12

HUNTS SENIOR CUP

First round

Huntingdon v Eynesbury

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

First round

Blackstones v Bourne.

CAMBS INVITATION CUP

First round

March Town United v Eaton Socon

Wisbech St Mary v Hardwick.

