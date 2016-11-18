NON-LEAGUE: Deeping aim high by keeping feet firmly on the ground

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode is aiming high, but he’s also keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

Goode has inspired a fantastic run of form from his United Counties Premier Division side. They head to a mouth-watering derby at Yaxley tomorrow (November 19, 3pm start) third in the table and boasting an unbeaten run of 12 matches, a sequence compiled on the back of some outstanding, attractive football.

Happy Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode.

Goode knows what’s possible when winning momentum is achieved from his days as a Deeping player. He also knows that form can end suddenly from his managerial experiences last season.

“Ten years ago, Deeping won the Premier Division after putting together a club-record 29-game unbeaten run,” Goods stated. “I was a player in that side and we used to go on the pitch believing we were unbeatable. Obviously we are not at that level yet and last season we were third or fourth at this stage of the season before falling away.

“But we are playing some great football. We have a principle this season of sticking to an attractive passing game no matter what the circumstances and so far it’s paid off.

“We are lucky to play on a superb pitch at home and we are likely to find some difficult surfaces very soon.

It's a diving header from Deeping Rangers' Jason Kilbride during the 4-0 win over Wellingborough. Photo: Tim Wilson.

“That won’t be the case tomorrow though as we will be on Yaxley’s 4g surface. That should give them an advantage, but my players will love it and it should be a cracking game.

“Yaxley are a better team than eighth place would suggest. When you have players of the calibre of Dan Cotton, Rob Hughes, Phil Stebbing and Ross Watson in your squad you will win a lot of games.”

Deeping warmed up for tomorrow’s big game with a 3-1 Lincs Senior Trophy quarter-final win over Blackstones. Key men David Burton-Jones and Scott Mooney served a one-match suspension in that game so are free to play tomorrow.

Goode also hopes midfield talent Henry Dunn is fit to return.

After the excitement of reaching the third round of the FA Vase for the first time in the club’s history last weekend (November 12), Peterborough Sports are back in UCL Premier Division action tomorrow when they will try and extend a five-point lead at the top with a win at Wellingborough Town.

Stamford AFC will try and kick-start their season in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division with a home win over Leek Town tomorrow.

Third-placed Spalding, who lost at new leaders Newcastle Town last weekend, host mid-table Stocksbridge Park Steels.

FiXTURES

Saturday, November 19.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Spalding v Stocksbridge Park Steels, Stamford v Leek Town.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United v Harborough Town, Huntingdon Town v Harrowby United, Northampton ON Chenecks v Wisbech Town, Peterborough Northern Star v Kirby Muxloe, Wellingborough Town v Peterborough Sports, Yaxley v Deeping Rangers.

Division One

Bourne Town v Stewart & Lloyds, Buckingham Town v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Dereham Town Res v Wisbech St Mary, Halstead Town v March Town United.