NON-LEAGUE: Dean confident of a successful trip down Wembley Way

The closer to the big game it gets, the more Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean becomes confident of victory.

Dean was disappointed when Sports were drawn away to Wembley FC in the third round of the FA Vase. He insisted it was one of the toughest ties his side could have received.

Peterborough Sports star Jordan Macleod.

He still believes that, but he is confident Sports, who now have an 11-point lead at the top of the United Counties Premier Division, can win in North London tomorrow (Decemeber 3).

“Two of the highest-rated teams in the competition have drawn each other,” Dean stated. “We are top level five clubs, but there are an awful lot of level six clubs still involved.

“It could have been a lot easier for us, but it could also have been a lot easier for them.

“They are a good side. I watched them beat Cockfosters in the last round and we have watched them again since then. The reports are of a very good side.

Confident Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean.

“They have won their last two games 6-0 and 4-2. They beat Desborough, who are a good side in our league, 5-2 in an earlier round of the Vase.

“But they will be looking at our record and be concerned. We are the top scorers at our level in the whole country and whereas they have one red hot striker we have two.

“I didn’t like the draw when it happened, but the closer we get to the game the more confident I am that we will win.

“With the exception of the second half of last Saturday’s game we are playing some good football.”

Sports beat Harborough 3-1 last weekend after winning impressively 4-1 at Holbeach last midweek. Josh Moreman (2) and Avelino Vieira scored against Harborough.

Sports have scored 85 goals in 21 Premier Division matches so far this season. Star strikers Vieira (32) and Mark Jones (31) have 63 goals in all competitions between them.

Mark Jones and top defender Richard Jones have been struggling with knocks, but are expected to be fit for a Wembley trip which will be supported by a bus-load of Sports fans.

Third-placed UCL Premier Division side Deeping Rangers should take advantage of Sports’ cup date by moving closer to the top with a win at home to Kirny Muxloe.

In-form Peterborough Northern Star, who have won five of their last seven matches, host fourth-placed Desborough.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 3

FA VASE

Third Round: Wembley v Peterborough Sports.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Loughborough Dynamo v Spalding Utd, Stamford v Newcastle Town.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Kirby Muxloe, Harborough Town v Yaxley, Holbeach United v Rothwell Corinthians, Peterborough Northern Star v Desborough Town.

Division One: Blackstones v Daventry Town, Irchester United v Bourne Town.

League Cup: Huntingdon Town v Oadby Town, Thrapston Town v Wisbech Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Debenham v Wisbech St Mary , Leiston Res v March Town United.