NON-LEAGUE: Daniels seek FA Cup progress, Spalding seek to stay top

Stamford AFC look to move a step closer to the first round proper of the FA Cup tonight (September 20, 7.45pm).

The Daniels host fellow Evo Stik League Division One side Gresley in a second qualifying round replay at the Zeeco Stadium with a third qualifying round trip to AFC Mansfield on offer for the winners.

Stamford are effectively three wins from the first round and a possible tie against the likes of Peterborough United.

Stamford and Gresley drew 1-1 in their original tie on Saturday (September 17) with the local side conceding a 97th-minute equaliser.

Veteran Daniels goalkeeper Paul Bastock said: “We should have had the game sewn up by half-time.”

The Daniels have struggled in the league so far this season - they sit next-to-bottom in the table - but in contrast local rivals Spalding United have been flying.

The unbeaten Tulips hit top spot on Saturday after making it five wins from six games and they will expect to still be at the summit following tonight’s match at mid-table Belper Town.

Blackstones’ chase a second win of the United Counties Division One season at mid-table Melton Town this evening.

March Town United will attempt to climb away from the lower reaches of the Eastern Counties First Division with victory at Downham Town.

The scheduled Lincs Senior Trophy tie between Deeping Rangers and Sleaford at Outgang Road has been postponed after the latter can’t raise a side.

FIXTURES

(7.45pm kick offs)

Tuesday, September 20

FA CUP

Second qualifying round replay

Stamford AFC v Gresley

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE Division One South

Belper Town v Spalding United

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Melton Town v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE Division One

Downham Town v March Town United.