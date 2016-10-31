NON-LEAGUE: Daniels putting FA Cup to one side, Tulips can go top, big derby date at Carters Park

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury is irritated by having to play a league game tonight (October 31), six days before their big FA Cup trip to Hartlepool United (November 6).

The Daniels are well behind with their Evo Stik Northern Premier Division One fixtures thanks to their glorious FA Cup run, but he feels other sides at this level have been able to re-arrange league games to accomodate league matches.

Deeping Rangers' manager Michael Goode during his side's 1-0 win over Desborough. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Stamford are away to Basford United tonight, just 48 hours after suffering a heavy FA Trophy defeat at the hands of an impressive Hednesford United outfit.

Drury said: “I am frustrated because I feel there are games we are playing at the minute that we don’t need to play. We have seen it elsewhere and I know Basford would do it - I know the management. They would do it for us.

“The league is our bread and butter though and promotion is our main aim. The FA Cup is a bonus.”

Stamford have played just eight league games - local rivals Spalding United -play their 14th tomorrow (November 1) - and sit 17th in a 22-team division.

Harley Williams in action for Peterborough Northern Star in their weekend win over Sileby. Photo: Tim Gates.

Spalding will go to the top of the table if they beat AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the Sir Halley Stewart Field tomorrow. A big crowd is expected as Diamonds enjoy huge support.

The Tulips are currently second, a point behind Shaw Lane who are without a midweek fixture.

Peterborough Sports have the ideal opportunity to bounce back from a rare United Counties Premier Division loss when they host lowly Boston Town at PSL tomorrow.

Sports lost for just the second time this season at second-placed Eynesbury on Saturday. The home side won the game late on with a stunning strike from distance.

Sports remain thre points clear at the top. Eynesbury host Cogenhoe tomorrow.

Yaxley seek an eighth straight Premier Division win tomorrow, but the visitors to In2itive Park, Peterborough Northern Star, have been steadily improving of late.

Wisbech are also in UCL Premier Division action at home to basement dwellers Huntingdon, while there is a big derby game on Wednesday (November 2) when fourth-placed Holbeach United tackle fifth-place Deeping Rangers at Carters Park.

Deeping have won their last eight matches.

FIXTURES

Monday, October 31

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Divisione One South

Basford United v Stamford AFC

Tuesday, November 1

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Divisione One South

Spalding United v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peterborough Sports v Boston Town

Wisbech Town v Huntingdon Town

Yaxley v Peterborough Northern Star

Division One

Burton Park Wanderers v Bourne Town

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One KO Cup

King’s Lynn Reserves v March Town United.

Wednesday November 2

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Holbeach United v Deeping Rangers.