NON-LEAGUE: Daniels are FA Cup heroes, Tulips sill top the table, Whaley wins on Wisbech return, St Neots stalk Sports striker

Stamford AFC are just two wins away from the first round proper of the FA Cup.

The Daniels pipped Evo Stik Division One South rivals Gresley 1-0 in a second qualifying replay at the Zeeco Stadium last night (September 20) thanks to a late strike from Sam Hill.

Spalding won 2-1 at Belper.

Stamford now travel to North East Counties Premier Division side AFC Mansfield for a third qualifying round tie on October 1. Winners of fourth qualifying round ties reach the first round proper when the likes of Peterborough United join in.

Hill scrambled the ball home last night three minutes from time. Jevani Brown, a former Posh youth team player, had earlier seen a penalty saved.

While Stamford were banking £4,500 in FA Cup prize money, Spalding United continued on their merry way at the top of Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division with a 2-1 success at Belper Town.

Skipper Nathan Stainfield grabbed an 81st minute winner for the Tulips who had earlier taken the lead with a first-half own goal.

Peterborough Sports striker Avelino Vieira (blue) is a transfer target of higher-level St Neots.

Unbeaten Spalding have won six of their seven league matches and are a point clear of Shaw Lane who also won last night, There is then a three point gap to third with FA Cup heroes Stamford currently languishing in 21st place in the 22-team division.

There was an impressive United Counties Premier Division win for Yaxley last night, no doubt to the delight of manager Brett Whaley who was returning to Fenland park to face Wisbech for the first time cince an unhappy nine-month spell in charge of the Fenmen came to an end.

The Cuckoos edged a competitive first half through a Phil Stebbing goal, but raced clear after the break to win 4-1. Ross Watson, Matt Sparrow and Dan Cotton scored the second-half goals to move Yaxley into the top half of the table.

High-flying Premier Division side Holbeach United are at Boston Town for a a League Cup tie tonight, while Bourne travel to Division One leaders Oakham United for a league game.

Peterborough Northern Star are in Northants Senior Cup action at Corby Town.

Southern Premier Division strugglers St Neots have made an approach for free-scoring Peterborough Sports striker Avelino Vieira.

Sports are next in action at Eastern Counties Premier Division leaders Mildenhall in an FA Vase tie on Saturday (September 24).

March Town United had no complaints about their 3-0 Eastern Counties Division One defeat at Downham last night, Hares’ player Liam Brady was sent off after colecting two yellow cards.

RESULTS

Tuesday, September 20

FA CUP

Second qualifying round replay

Stamford AFC 1 (Hill), Gresley 0

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

Division One South

Belper Town 1, Spalding United 2 (Stainfield, og)

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Wisbech Town 1 (Fairweather), Yaxley (Stebbing, Watson, Sparrow, Cotton)

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Downham Town 3, March Town United 0.

FIXTURES

Wednesday, September 21

NORTHANTS SENIOR CUP

First round

Corby Town v Peterborough Northern Star.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup

Boston Town v Holbeach United.

Division One

Oakham United v Bourne Town.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Wisbech St Mary v Swaffham Town.