NON-LEAGUE: Cuckoos climb, Hares slump

Yaxley jumped up to fifth in the United Counties Premier Division after crushing bottom club Huntingdon 6-1 at In2itive Park last night (December 27).

Liam Hook grabbed a hat-trick after Dan Cotton had opened the scoring from the penalty spot. Phil Stebbing and Ross Watson also scored.

Dan Cotton.

There’s a city derby in the Premier Division tomorrow (December 29, 7.45pm) when Peterborough Northern Star host leaders Peterborough Sports at Chestnut Avenue. It’s the first-ever league meeting between the clubs.

March Town United suffered a heavy 4-1 Thurlow Nunn Division One defeat at Wisbech St Mary yesterday. Casey Logan scored the March consolation goal.

The Hares are 15th in Division One, five places and 11 points behind their fen rivals.