NON-LEAGUE: Cuckoos boss piles the pressure on Peterborough Sports

Yaxley manager Brett Whaley insists the pressure is all on Peterborough Sports ahead of their United Counties Premier Division clash at PSL tonight (December 22, 7.30pm kick-off).

Sports ‘only’ drew 0-0 at home to Rothwell Corinthians at the weekend. It ended a run of 31 home wins in a row in United Counties League football for the top-flight leaders.

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean.

Whaley accepts his team will have to play at their absolute best to match or beat Rothwell’s efforts, but the Cuckoos at least go into the game in form as a 4-1 weekend win at Harrowby was a fourth in succession.

“The pressure is on Sports to win every game,” Whaley stated. “I was surprised Sports didn’t win on Saturday, but I’m not surprised it was a team like Rothwell who managed to stop them.

“They are big, strong and physical and they would have made it hard for Sports.

“If we can be the same we would even have a chance of winning because we have goals in our team.

“It’s still the toughest fixture in our league though. We played Sports in the Hinchingbrooke Cup recently and lost 2-1, but the final scoreline flattered us. They missed a lot of chances that night.

“We’ve had an up and down season. We won nine in a row, but then lost a few as playing 23 matches in 12 weeks caught up with our small squad a bit.

“But we’ve added some younger players and we look much fresher. We go to Sports confident, but under no illusions about how hard the game will be.”

Whaley has signed two Posh under 18s in recent weeks. One of them, Cameron Stump, scored on his debut at Harrowby.

Yaxley also meet bottom club Huntingdon over the Christmas programme. They clash at In2itive Park on December 27.

There’s a local tussle between Holbeach and Wisbech at Carter’s Park on Boxing Day when then there’s also a Division One derby between Blackstones and Bourne.

There are tough games for Spalding United and Stamford AFC in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division on Boxing Day.

Third-placed Tulips host improving Lincoln United, while the Daniels, without a win in five matches, travel to Rushden & Diamonds, a team unbeaten in their last 17 matches.

HOLIDAY FIXTURES

Thursday, December 22

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Sports v Yaxley (7.30pm).

Friday, December 23

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Huntingdon Town v Eynesbury Rovers (7.45pm).

Monday, December 26

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Rushden & Diamonds v Stamford (3pm), Spalding Utd v Lincoln Utd (3pm).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Harrowby United v Deeping Rangers (3pm), Holbeach United v Wisbech Town (3pm).

Division One: Blackstones v Bourne Town (1pm).

Tuesday, December 27

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Yaxley v Huntingdon Town (7.45pm).

THURLOW NUNN EAST LEAGUE

Division One: Wisbech St Mary v March Town United (3pm).