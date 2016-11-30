NON-LEAGUE: Cotton double ends Cuckoos losing run

Yaxley snapped a three-game losing streak in the United Counties Premier Division by securing a fine 2-1 win at fourth-placed Desborough last night (November 29).

Dan Cotton scored both Yaxley goals in the first half as the Cuckoos moved up to seventh.

Deeping missed out on the chance to go second as their scheduled home game with Wisbech was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

And there was more Evo Stik League frustration for Stamford.

The Daniels, who are well behind in the Northern Premier League Division One fixtures, were held to a 1-1 draw Carlton Town, who started the night next-to-bottom in the table, at the Zeeco Stadium.

It took a second-half header from Grant Ryan to secure a point after Carlton had taken the lead through a first-half penalty.

Stamford remain in 16th place.