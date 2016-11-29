NON-LEAGUE: Catch-up football for Daniels, cracker in prospect in Deeping

Stamford AFC will play more catch-up tonight (November 29) when hosting Carlton Town in Division One South of the Evo Stik League (7.45pm kick off).

Thanks to their FA Cup heroics the Daniels have as many as eight games in hand on other teams in the division! They should follow-up Saturday’s (November 26) win at Gresley with three more points at the Zeeco Stadium as Carlton are next-to-bottom in the table.

Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode.

There should be a humdinger of a contest at the Haydon Witham Stadium when Deeping Rangers host Wisbech Town in the United Counties Premier Division.

Deeping were denied the chance to extend their 14-game unbeaten run in the top flight at the weekend by a waterlogged pitch, but they will need to be wary of a Wisbech team who thumped second-placed Eynesbury 4-1 on Saturday. Wisbech also knocked Deeping out of the UCL Cup recently (October 11) which was the last time Michael Goode’s men experienced that losing feeling.

Deeping will go second behind runaway leaders Peterborough Sports with a win.

Yaxley will do well to end a three-game losing streak at high-flying Desborough tonight.

FIXTURES

Tuesday. November 29

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Stamford v Carlton Town.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Wisbech Town, Desborough Town v Yaxley.