Stamford AFC have been handed a fourth successive away draw in the FA Cup.

If the Daniels beat Gresley in their second qualifying round replay at the Zeeco Stadium tomorrow (September 20) they will travel to North-East Counties Premier Division side AFC Mansfield in the third qualifying round.

AFC Mansfield are currently 11th in their division.

Stamford drew 1-1 at Gresley on Saturday (September 18) after the home side equalised from the penalty spot in the 97th minute.