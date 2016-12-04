NON-LEAGUE: A hat-trick of penalties, new boss for Holbeach, ton-up for Cotton, Stones hit second-placed team for six

Scott Coupland converted a hat-trick of penalties as Deeping Rangers stretched their unbeaten run in the United Counties Premier Division to 15 matches yesterday (December 3).

Deeping are third in the table, 11 points behind runaway leaders Peterborough Sports, after a 4-0 home win over Kirby Muxloe.

Jezz Goldson-Williams (stripes) in action for Peterborough Northern Star against Desborough. Photo: Tim Gates.

Dan Schiavi scored the other goal with a stunning free kick.

Former Peterborough Northern Star manager Seb Hayes is the new boss of fifth-placed Holbeach United.

Hayes, who has been coaching Division One sisde Oakham this season, watched his new side win a dramatic top-flight clash against Rothwell Corinthians 2-1 at Carter’s Park yesterday.

Josh Ford fired ‘the Tigers’ in front on 19 minutes, but a win looked unlikely when Ollie Pinner was dismissed after conceding a penalty from which Rothwell scored.

Laureano Da Silva in action for Peterborough Northern Star in their 1-0 defeat at home to Desborough. Photo: Tim Gates.

But in the 92nd minute the visitors also saw a player red carded while conceding a spot-kick and Ford stepped up to seal victory.

Yaxley striker Dan Cotton claimed his 100th goal for the club as the Cuckoos emerged from a second tough away game in a row with three points.

Cotton scored twice with Charlie Sanders also netting in a 3-2 win. Yaxley were leading 3-0 before the home side rallied.

Peterborough Northern Star have been in top form, but they found fourth-placed Desborough a goal too good at Chestnut Avenue.

Desborough claimed the only goal just before the hour mark and 10 minutes before Dan Wilson and an opponent were send off for scuffling.

Desborough’s manager also saw red for dissent.

In Division One Blackstones scored a stunning success over second-placed Daventry, a team who had lost just two league game before yesterday.

Stones, who are 15th, smashed them for six thanks to two goals from Josh Russell and others from Steve Mastin, Matt Simpson, Matt Porter and Ben Porter.

Bourne’s free-scoring form came to an end at Irchester where they were beaten 2-0.

Top-flight Wisbech eased into the semi-finals of the League Cup with a 3-1 win at First Division Thrapston.

Michael Frew, Harry Limb and Adam Millson scored for the Fenmen who will play either Desborough or Wellingborough Whitworth in the last four.

Spalding United returned to winning ways in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division.

Three second-half goals in 13 minutes from top scorer Brad Wells (2) and Nathan Whitehead earned ‘the Tulips’ a 3-0 win at Loughborough Dynamo, a first success in six league games.

Spalding are third, just three points behind Newcastle Town who were beaten 3-1 at Stamford AFC.

Grant Ryan scored early for the Daniels, they need two goals in the final six minutes from Oliver Brown-Hill and Jevani Brown to seal a 3-1 win.

March Town won 4-2 at Leiston Reserves in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League thanks to goals from Rob Conyard (2), Jack Brand and Luke Whyatt.

