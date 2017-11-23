NEW MANAGERS: Former Posh pair take charge at Blackstones

Two former Peterborough United players have been appointed joint managers of Blackstones.

Daniel French and Lee Clarke were last night (November 22) placed in charge of the Stamford club after Andy Lodge’s shock resignation at the weekend.

Lee Clarke after scoring for Blackstones.

French was assistant manager to Lodge while Clarke joins the club from Stamford, who he had recently joined from St Neots.

A club statement read: “It is with great pleasure that we are able to reveal that Daniel French and Lee Clarke have agreed to take up the post of first team joint managers.

“Daniel has been with the Stones for some time and is no stranger to the boys in the shed. Lee has been with us on loan from Stamford to help out but has decided that it’s time to venture into the management circus.

“The chairman and committee wish them all the best and hope for an exciting future for both Dan and Lee and the Stones.”