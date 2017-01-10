MIDWEEK PREVIEW: ‘Pay what you want’ at Peterborough Sports, in-form teams clash in Deeping

Peterborough Sports will aim to take their FA Vase frustrations out on ON Chenecks in a United Counties Premier Division game at PSL tonight (January 10, 7.45pm).

The table-topping city side were surprisingly dumped out of the Vase by Newport Pagnell on Saturday (January 7). They seek win number 22 from 25 top-flight matches against a team sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Action from the 1-1 draw between Wisbech Town and Wellingborough. Photo: Adam Fairbrother.

The match is a ‘pay what you want’ promotion as Sports try and increase gates to a level their form and playing record demands.

Deeping Rangers are ready to pounce on any Sports’ slip-up. Michael Goode’s men will move into second spot with a point from their tricky home game against Wisbech Town at the Haydon Witham Stadium tonight.

Both teams are in decent form. Deeping, who are three points behind Sports, are unbeaten in their last 20 Premier Division games, while ‘The Fenman’ haven’t lost in their last 13 competitive matches, although three of the last four have been drawm including Saturday’s home match with Wellingborough.

Yaxley will expect to close the gap on the top four by beating lowly Kirby Muxloe at In2itive Park tonight.

Action from Spalding United's 0-0 draw with Kidsgrove (red) on Saturday. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Spalding United, who are second in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern League, have a tough League Cup tie at Rushall Olympic tonight. Rushall are second in the Premier Division and the Tulips are preparing to experiment with their starting line-up.

Spalding were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Kidsgrove on Saturday.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, January 10

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

League Cup, Second Round: Rushall Olympic v Spalding.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Wisbech Town, Peterborough Sports v Northampton ON Chenecks, Yaxley v Kirby Muxloe.

Wednesday, January 11

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Quarter-final: Wisbech St Mary v Huntingdon Town.