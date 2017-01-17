MIDWEEK MATCHES: Deeping test for Netherton, Yaxley seek semi-final spot, Fenmen out to catch Tigers

Netherton United, a team with aspirations of joining the United Counties League, can test themselves against one of the best tonight (January 17).

The Peterborough Premier Division leaders travel to Deeping Rangers for a Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter-final. Deeping are third in the UCL Premier Division and will be warm favourites to progress to a semi-final meeting with Wisbech St Mary.

Netherton centre-back Ben Daly (red) in action during a weekend win over Peterborough Sports Reserves. Photo: David Lowndes.

Deeping lost for the first time in 22 top-flight matches in a big game at Peterborough Sports at the weekend (January 14).

Yaxley seek to reach the semi-finals of the United Counties League Cup when hosting Premier Division rivals Oadby at In2itive Park tonight. The Cuckoos will fancy their chances of earning a semi-final date against Division One high fliers Olney who beat Holbeach United on Saturday.

Wisbech Town will climb above Holbeach into seventh place in the Premier Division with a win over Sleaford at the Fenland Stadium this evening. The Fenman are defending a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Holbeach United play their delayed Lincs Senior Trophy quarter-final at fellow UCl Premier Division side Boston Town tomorrow (January 18). The Tigers have lost their last four matches.

The winners travel to Deeping Rangers in the semi-final.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, January 17

(7.45pm kick offs)

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Wisbech Town v Sleaford Town.

League Cup

Quarter final

Yaxley v Oadby Town.

Hinchingbrooke Cup

Quarter Final

Deeping Rangers v Netherton United.

Wednesday, January 18

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY Quarter-final

Boston Town v Holbeach United.