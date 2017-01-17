MIDWEEK MATCHES: Deeping test for Netherton, Yaxley seek semi-final spot, Fenmen out to catch Tigers

Netherton United, a team with aspirations of joining the United Counties League, can test themselves against one of the best tonight (January 17).
The Peterborough Premier Division leaders travel to Deeping Rangers for a Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter-final. Deeping are third in the UCL Premier Division and will be warm favourites to progress to a semi-final meeting with Wisbech St Mary.
Deeping lost for the first time in 22 top-flight matches in a big game at Peterborough Sports at the weekend (January 14).
Yaxley seek to reach the semi-finals of the United Counties League Cup when hosting Premier Division rivals Oadby at In2itive Park tonight. The Cuckoos will fancy their chances of earning a semi-final date against Division One high fliers Olney who beat Holbeach United on Saturday.
Wisbech Town will climb above Holbeach into seventh place in the Premier Division with a win over Sleaford at the Fenland Stadium this evening. The Fenman are defending a 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
Holbeach United play their delayed Lincs Senior Trophy quarter-final at fellow UCl Premier Division side Boston Town tomorrow (January 18). The Tigers have lost their last four matches.
The winners travel to Deeping Rangers in the semi-final.
FIXTURES
Tuesday, January 17
(7.45pm kick offs)
CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division
Wisbech Town v Sleaford Town.
League Cup
Quarter final
Yaxley v Oadby Town.
Hinchingbrooke Cup
Quarter Final
Deeping Rangers v Netherton United.
Wednesday, January 18
LINCS SENIOR TROPHY Quarter-final
Boston Town v Holbeach United.