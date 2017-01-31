MIDWEEK MATCH: Tulips are taking their cup tie at the Dog & Duck seriously

Promotion-chasing Spalding United won’t be going down the route of weakened teams for their Doodson Cup third round tie at AFC Rushden & Diamonds tonight (January 31, 7.45pm).

The Doodson Cup is the league cup competition for Evo Stik Northern League sides. Spalding are currently second in the table, two places and eight points clear of the Diamonds.

Lee Beeson and Jordan Lemon are expected to shrug off injuries picked up in the Tulips’ 2-1 weekend win over Chasetown.

The Diamonds are expected to make several changes to their regular starting line-up at the Dog & Duck as they prioritise their promotion push.