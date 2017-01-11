MIDWEEK ACTION: Sports and Deeping warm up well for big game, cracking cup win for Tulips

United Counties Premier Division leaders Peterborough Sports will go into Saturday’s (January 14) clash with second-placed Deeping Rangers with a five-point lead at the top.

Sports stretched further ahead last night by beating old rivals ON Chenecks 4-2 at PSL, while Deeping drew 2-2 at home to Wisbech Town after conceding an 86th-minute equaliser.

Scott Coupland scored for Deeping against Wisbech.

Sports, playing for the first time since their disappointing weekend exit from the FA Vase, struggled for an hour. They trailled 1-0 at the break but the arrival of free-scoring Avelino Vieira transformed the contest.

Strike partner Mark Jones promptly equalised and went on to claim a second goal, Vieira also scored twice as Sports delivered a powerful finish to record their 22nd win in 25 league matches.

The ‘pay what you promotion’ at PSL wasn’t a roaring success. Only 90 spectators watched an entertaining encounter and paid a total of £158 in admission fees.

There were 151 fans at the Haydon Whitham Stadium to see Deeping Rangers extend their unbeaten run in the top flight to 21 matches.

Jonny Lockie scored for Spalding at Rushall Olympic.

But Wisbech are also in great form and they now haven’t lost in their last 14 competitive matches.

The Fenmen scored first through Billy Smith before dynamic duo Scott Mooney and Scott Coupland fired Deeping ahead. Alex Beck claimed the late Wisbech equaliser, but it could have been worse for Deeping as goalkeeper Richard Stainsby saved a first-half penalty from Adam Millson.

Yaxley closed the gap on the tour four with a resounding 5-0 win over lowly Kirby Muxloe at In2itive Park. Charley Sanders and Dan Cotton both scored twice with Jack Saunders also on target as early goals enabled the Cuckoos to control the game.

And there was a cracking cup win for Spalding United. The Tulips, second in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern League, won 2-0 at Rushall Olympic who are second in the Premier Division.

Second-half goals from Jonny Lockie and Brad Wells secured victory for Spalding who have kept six clean sheets in their last seven matches.

They will do well to maintain that record on Saturday as leaders Shaw Lane are the visitors to the Sir Halley Stewart Field. Shaw Lane moved three points clear of Spalding (they also have three games in hand) with an outstanding 6-0 win at Lincoln United last night.

RESULTS

Tuesday, January 10

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

League Cup, Second Round

Rushall Olympic 0, Spalding 2 (Lockie, Wells)

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 2 (Mooney, Coupland), Wisbech Town 2 (Smith. Beck).

Peterborough Sports 4 (M. Jones 2, Vieira 2), Northampton ON Chenecks 2

Yaxley 5 (Sanders 2, Cotton 2, Saunders), Kirby Muxloe 0.

FIXTURE

Wednesday, January 11

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

Quarter-final: Wisbech St Mary v Huntingdon Town.