MATCH REPORTS: Star hold the Premier Division leaders

There was a good point on the road for Peterborough Northern Star in the United Counties League Premier Division last night (August 16).

They shared the spoils with table-topping Holbeach United 2-2 at Carter’s Park.

Star went 1-0 up after just six minutes when Connor Pilbeam latched on to a superb pass from Matthew Barber and smashed the ball into the corner of the net.

Holbeach levelled on 35 minutes from a Mitch Griffiths free-kick and five minutes later went ahead through Lewis Leckie.

But just before the interval Star scored their equaliser when Zak Munton outmuscled two big defenders before lashing the ball home.

Conor Murphy hit the post for Star in the 76th minute.

Pinchbeck beat Bourne 4-0 in Division One with goals by Corey Kingston (2), Ollie Maltby and Liam Ogden.

In the Evo-Stik League, Peterborough Sports drew 0-0 at Division One South rivals Lincoln United to make it four points from their first two games.