MATCH REPORTS: No FA Cup hangover for the giant-killing Daniels

History-making FA Cup heroes Stamford AFC made a triumphant return to Evo-Stik Division One South yesterday (October 22)

The Daniels were propelled into the national limelight by a stunning extra-time replay victory at National League side Wrexham in midweek to reach the first round proper of the famous competition for the first time.

Jake Sansby in possession for Northern Star against Sun Sports. Picture: Tim Gates.

But there was no hangover as Grant Ryan hit the decisive goal eight minutes into the second half to earn a 2-1 success against Chasetown at the Zeeco Stadium.

John King had earlier seen his seventh minute opener cancelled out by the visitors eight minutes before the break, but Ryan’s strike clinched a first home league win of the campaign.

The Daniels’ knockout exploits have taken their toll on the club’s league position with them boasting as many as six games in hand on some teams in their division.

They now sit 17th whereas fellow locals Spalding United remain in second spot after breezing to a 4-0 success at Sheffield FC.

The world’s oldest football club were no match for Dave Frecklingtons’s young Tulips side as Jordan Lemon made an early breakthrough before Cenk Acar doubled the lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Conor Higginson sealed victory three minutes after the restart and Acar struck again late on.

Two local sides made progress in the FA Vase yesterday – but another two bowed out at the second round qualifying stage.

Peterborough Sports were the most impressive victors as they cruised to a 6-0 win over Swaffham at PSL courtesy of early and late flurries of goals.

Mark Jones, Avelino Vieira and Dan Banister all struck in the opening quarter of an hour to set the United Counties League Premier Division table-toppers on the way to victory – and the same three men all found the net again during the final 10 minutes to complete an emphatic success.

Holbeach were made to sweat for success at Coventry Copeswood. Two goals in the final seven minutes – from Jake Clitheroe and Jordan Thomas – eventually sank the lower-level hosts.

But Yaxley and Peterborough Northern Star both crashed out. The Cuckoos were beaten by a solitary goal by high-flying Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Stanway Rovers at Leading Drove while Star went down 3-1 to Spartan South Midlands League side Sun Sports despite taking an early lead through Cardin Pierre-Liverpool.

Deeping Rangers continued a sizzling streak with their biggest win of the season.

Michael Goode’s men slammed Oadby Town 8-1 to register a sixth successive United Counties League Premier Division triumph.

Scott Mooney and Scott Coupland both struck twice for Rangers with Dan Schiavi, Jason Kilbride, Jonny Clay and Will Bird also tucking into a feast of goals.

Wisbech collected a first-ever win at Cogenhoe in the same division. The Fenmen saw advantages, provided by Edgars Buzars and Stuart Cobb wiped out, before an own goal earned them a 3-2 victory.

Josh Hales hit a pair of equalisers as Blackstones collected a welcome United Counties League Division One point.

Hales’ second leveller arrived three minutes from time as they drew 2-2 with Olney at Lincoln Road – the same outcome as when the two sides met in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season.

But Bourne Town suffered heartbreak after conceding twice in stoppage time to fall to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Potton. The Wakes had earlier led twice at the Abbey Lawn through Will Harris and Zak Munton.

New boss Mel Mattless’ first league game in charge of March Town ended in a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Woodbridge Town in the Thurlow Nunn First Division.

OCTOBER 22 RESULTS . . .

FA VASE

Second round qualifying

Coventry Copeswood 0, Holbeach 2 (Thomas, Clitheroe).

Peterborough Sports 6 (M. Jones 2, Vieira 2, Banister 2), Swaffham 0.

Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Pierre-Liverpool), Sun Sports 3.

Yaxley 0, Stanway Rovers 1.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Sheffield FC 0, Spalding 4 (Acar 2, Higginson, Lemon).

Stamford 2 (King, Ryan), Chasetown 1.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Cogenhoe 2, Wisbech 3 (Buzas, Cobb, og).

Deeping 8 (Mooney 2, Coupland 2, Schiavi, Kilbride, Clay, Bird), Oadby Tn 1.

Division One

Blackstones 2 (Hales 2), Olney 2.

Bourne 2 (Harris, Munton), Potton 4.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

First Division

March 1 (White), Woodbridge 4.