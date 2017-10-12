MATCH REPORT: Tigers win but lose Keeble with a broken arm

Have your say

Holbeach United moved up to seventh in the United Counties League Premier Divison table with a 2-1 win at home to Boston United last night (October 11) - their eighth victory on the trot.

The Tigers fell behind after just three minutes due to some sloppy defending but drew level six minutes later through Spencer Tinkler.

George Zeurner came close to giving Holbeach the lead when hitting the bar but it remained at 1-1 after a pretty even first half.

Griffiths scored the Holbeach winner on 56 minutes and Ricky Drury pulled off a great penalty save soon after to preserve their advantage.

Lewis Leckie went close to adding a third for the Tigers but it remained at 2-1.

One bad piece of news to emerge from the game for Holbeach was that Jordan Keeble suffered a broken arm following a first-half challenge.

The Tigers are just a point off third place.