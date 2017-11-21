MATCH REPORT: Stamford push the league leaders all the way

Stamford were pipped 2-1 in a cracking Evo-Stik League game at unbeaten Division One South leaders Basford last night (November 20).

Basford took an early lead through Liam Hearn, who hooked home the opener at the back post in the 12th minute after Stamford had failed to deal with a long throw.

But by half-time the visitors had levelled through Jon Challinor with a superb first-time finish into the bottom corner after a header from Eliot Putman had laid the ball into his path.

Both sides had chances to take the lead in the second half but the only goal came in the 77th minute from Basford’s James Reid, who won the ball in midfield and rifled home a fine strike.

Basford’s lead at the top is now 13 points. Stamford are 10th.