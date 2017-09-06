MATCH REPORT: PETERBOROUGH SPORTS 1, CLEETHORPES 4: First defeat for city side as leaders prove too good

Peterborough Sports came down to earth with a bump at the hands of Evo Stik Division One South leaders Cleethorpes last night (September 5).

The city side were beaten 4-1 by last season’s FA Vase finalists for whom Marc Cooper struck a clinical hat-trick in the final half-hour of a competitive contest at PSL.

Peterborough Sports' striker Mark Jones challenges the Cleethorpes goalkeeper. Photo: James Richardson.

Mark Jones (twice) and Josh Moreman came close to scoring for Sports before the visitors took the lead following a weak back header in the 20th minute.

Captain Lewis Webb fired home an equaliser from 20 yards 10 minutes before the break and that’s how it stayed until Cooper found his scoring boots, netting on 63, 81 & 83 minutes.

It was a fifth straight win for Cleethorpes and a first league defeat for Sports. It was a first loss in 31 league matches for Jimmy Dean’s battlers who drop to seventh in the table.

Another fine crowd of 177 - following on from a club record of 284 for the weekend FA Cup defeat at the hands of Stafford Rangers - braved awful conditions of heavy rain and wind.