MATCH REPORT: Deeping Rangers 2, Kidderminster 4: Record crowd sees Deeping bow out of the FA Cup

There was to be no FA Cup glory for Deeping Rangers, but they at least went out of the world’s greatest knockout competition with a bang rather than a whimper.

When Kidderminster Harriers, a full-time club who play three divisions higher than their United Counties Premier Division opponents, scored three times in the final 10 minutes of the first-half, fears of an embarrassing exit loomed large.

Action from Deeping Rangers 2, Kidderminster 4 in the FA Cup. Photo: David Lowndes.

But Deeping rallied, persevered and surely impressed a club record crowd of 696 as well those watching the live stream on the BBC website.

Dan Schiavi pulled a goal back direct from a corner eight minutes after the break and, although Kidderminster restored their three-goal lead 20 minutes from time, Deeping had the final word when Scott Mooney netted at the far post following a Charlie Ward header in the 77th minute.

Scott Coupland promptly missed the chance to set up a nerve-jangling finale, but blazed over with the goal at his mercy.

But there were no complaints about the result, or the efforts of his players from Deeping boss Michael Goode.

Action from Deeping Rangers' big FA Cup date with Kidderminster. Photo: David Lowndes.

“The players were a credit to the club,” Goode insisted. “We gave a great account of ourselves in the second-half and if we take that spirit and attitude into the rest of the season we will have a chance of honours.”

The run to the second qualifying round equalled the best FA Cup run in Deeping history.