MATCH REPORT: Cotton hits a treble for Cuckoos

Yaxley moved up to fifth place in the United Counties League Premier Division last night (September 27) with a 3-0 win at struggling Sleaford Town.

Dan Cotton was the star of the show, hitting all three of the Cuckoos goals to take his tally for the season to six in nine appearances.

Last season Cotton found the back of the net 47 times in 56 games.

In Division One, Huntingdon were beaten 5-2 at home by Thrapston.