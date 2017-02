Wisbech Town’s daunting Cambs Invitation Cup semi-final at higher-level Cambridge City tonight (February 13) has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The Fenmen would have been firm underdogs for the game, even though warmed up with a 4-1 home win over Leicester Nirvana in the United Counties Premier Division on Saturday.

Stamford AFC are in Evo Stik Northern League action tomorrow (February 14) when Lincoln United are the visitors to the Zeeco Stadium for a Division One South match.