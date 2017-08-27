MATCH ABANDONED: Player collapses in game at Huntingdon

A United Counties League match was abandoned yesterday (August 26) after a plyer collapsed.

The Division One game at Huntingdon Town FC against Buckingham Town was called off with half an hour still to play when Huntingdon player Chris Down fell ill and an ambulance was called.

And it was the third time Down had suffered an on-field collapse.

It happened when he was playing for Sawtry FC against Riverside in April 2015 and against Pinchbeck in November 14. On both occasions an ambulance was called.

According to a Huntingdon Town spokesman on Twitter, Down was ‘taken to hospital suffering tachycardia’ but is ‘now home and resting’.