LINCS SENIOR TROPHY FINAL: Deeping just miss out

Deeping Rangers were pipped 1-0 by FA Vase finalists Cleethorpes Town in the Lincs Senior Trophy final at Sincil Bank last night (April 20).

Cleethorpes nicked it with a deflected goal on 16 minutes when a shot from outside the box by Brody Robertson hit Deeping defender Jonny Clay and squeezed past Richard Stainsby at his near post.

Deeping pressed hard for an equaliser with Scott Mooney, Scott Coupland, Luke Hunnings, David Burton-Jones and Clay all going close but they were unable to find the back of the net.

Deeping boss Michael Goode said: “First half we weren’t in it - we took a while to get into our stride perhaps because we were a little nervy. But second half the response merited a goal. If we had scored we would have won it. They had lost their rhythm and shape.”

Deeping: Stainsby; Flack (sub Bird 84 mins), Hunnings, Clay, Smith; Kilbride (sub Dunn 69 mins), Coulson, Burton-Jones, Schiavi; Mooney, Coupland. Subs not used: Marsden, D Zalejski, N Zalejski, Bircham.

Deeping still have a chance to claim some silverware at the end of the season as they take on Peterborough Sports in the Hinchingbrooke Cup final next month.