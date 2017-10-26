LEAGUE CUP UPSET: Stones stun Star

Have your say

Blackstones caused an upset in the United Counties League Cup last night (October 25).

Andy Lodge’s Division One side beat Premier Division visitors Peterborough Nortehrn Star 2-1 and will now play either Rothwell Corinthians or Leicester Nirvana away in the quarter-finals.

Stones took the lead with a 17th minute penalty by Ben Porter after Joe Papworth was brought down in the box by Matthew Cox.

Star drew level midway through the first half when a free-kick by Craig Rook went through the Blackstones wall and in off the post.

The winner came early in the second half from ex-Posh player Lee Clarke after a quickly taken free-kick by Porter.

Aaron Bellairs made two fine saves for Stones to deny Jake Sansby and Sam Wilson.