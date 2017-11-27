LATEST NEWS: Bartlett quits as boss of reigning champions

Have your say

Chris Bartlett has stepped down as manager of top Peterborough Premier Division side Peterborough Sports Reserves.

Bartlett has been forced to quit by increasing work commitments. He took over in the summer after title-winning boss Andrew Bradley left and has led the team to second spot in the top flight.

Without Bartlett, Sports Reserves were beaten 5-2 by higher level Thrapston Town in a Northants County Cup at PSL at the weekend. Ali Nyang and promising youngster Dylan Kilford scored the Sports goals.

The club are seeking to make an external appointment to replace Bartlett.

A club statement said; “The role will suit an individual committed to integrating our successful youth and academy set up into the senior ranks.”

Anyone interested can contact club chairman Stephen Cooper on 07957 626587.