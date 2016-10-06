LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Wins for Star, Stones and Yaxley

Yaxley and Peterborough Northern Star were both away winners in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division last night (October 5).

The Cuckoos won 2-0 at local rivals Holbeach thanks to goals from Dan Cotton and Joe Butterworth while Star were 3-0 winners at Huntingdon courtesy of strikes by Laureano Da Silva, Levi Wright and Aaron Warrener.

And making it a terific treble for local sides were Blackstones in Division One. They beat Oakham 1-0 - only their second victory of the season - thanks to a goal from Liam Harrold on his debut.