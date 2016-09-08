LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Star take derby honours

Peterborough Northern Star won the big local derby in the ChromaSport & trophies United League Prewmier Division last night (Sept 7).

They beat Yaxley 3-1 at Chestnut Avenue with goals by Jezz Goldson-Williams, Jake Sansby and Conor Murphy. Yaxley’s goal came from Matt Sparrow.

Jezz Goldson-Williams scored for Star. Picture: Tim Gates

There were also wins for Holbeach United and Wisbech.

The Tigers won 3-1 at Boston Town through goals by Jake Clitheroe, Nicholas Jackson and Josh Ford while the Fenmen were 4-0 winners away at Huntinbgdon Town.

In Division One there was a good point for Whittlesey Athletic as they drew 0-0 at league leaders Oakham.