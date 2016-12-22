LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Star make a point, Stones storm home

Peterborough Northern Star picked up a point on their travels in the United Counties League Premier Division last night (December 21).

They drew 1-1 at Sleaford Town with Aaron Warrener getting their goal.

Matt Cox on the ball for Star against Sleaford. Picture: Tim Gates

In Division One there was a big win win for Blackstones. They were at Oakham and ran out handsome 4-0 winners with goals by Jack Smith, Jacob Smitheringale and Josh Russell (2).

There’s a juicy local derby in the Premier Division tonight as table-topping Peterborough Sports entertain Yaxley at PSL (7.30pm).

James Hill-Seekings puts pressure on a Sleaford player. Picture: Tim Gates