LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Sports slip up, cup wins for Yaxley, Deeping and Bourne

Peterborough Sports slipped to another home defeat in Division One South of the Evo-Stik League last night (October 24).

Jimmy Dean’s side were beaten 3-1 at PSL by fourth-placed Alvechurch, for whom Daniel Dubidat smashed a second-half hat-trick.

Jordan McLeod celebrates his goal. Picture: James Richardson.

Goal-scoring chances were few and far between in the first half. The best chance came from Alvechurch’s Josh March, who saw his shot comfortably saved by Sports’ goalkeeper Dan George.

The deadlock was finally broken by Dubidat when he headed the ball past George from a flick-on, although there was a suspicion of offside about the goal.

He then doubled his tally moments later when the Sports defence allowed him to turn in the box and place the ball beyond George’s reach.

His hat-trick was completed after Alvechurch were awarded a penalty when Joshua McCammon was adjudged to have fouled March in the area by referee Gareth Davis. George did well to tip Tom Turton’s spot-kick onto the post but the rebound was jumped upon by Dubidat, who slotted home.

Lewis Webb in the thick of the action. Picture: James Richardson

Sports were then offered a glimmer of hope when Jordan Mcleod pulled a goal back 11 minutes from time, slotting home after a fine through-ball from Josh Moreman, but the comeback was not be.

Yaxley, Deeping and Bourne meanwhile all enjoyed cup success last night.

Deeping won 3-2 at Northampton Sileby Rangers in the first round of the Hinchingbrooke Cup thanks to goals by Scott Coupland (2)and Scott Mooney and in the same competition Yaxley edged it 1-0 at home to Netherton United.

Bourne were 3-1 winners against Sleaford Town in the quarter-finals of the Lincs Senior Trophy thanks to goals from Jezz Goldson-Williams (2) and Richard Nelson.

Bourne will now meet Holbeach United in the semi-final.

Tonight Blackstones entertain Peterborough Northern Star (7.45pm) in the UCL League Cup.