Peterborough Sports are back on top of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division.

The city side won 1-0 away at Sleaford Town last night (September 14) thanks to a Mark Jones goal and now lead the way at the top of the table by a point from Newport Pagnell.

Holbeach re thid after winning a nine-goal thriller against Huntingdon Town.

Their scorers in a 5-4 win were Aaron Eyett, Josh Ford, Nick Jackson, Spencer Tinkler and Jake Clitheroe.