LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Porter hits a great leveller for Stones

Blackstones lost their 100 per cent record in Division One of the United Counties League when being held to a 2-2 draw by Melton Town at home last night (August 23).

A superb free-kick late on by Ben Porter earned Andy Lodge’s side the point which means they join Lutterworth at the head of the table on 10 points from four games. Lutterworth are top on goal difference.

Ben Porter scored from a free-kick.

Stones trailed 1-0 at the break but hit back with a Scott Ginty penalty after Ben Barker had been felled.

Melton then went ahead against the run of play but Porter came to the rescue late on.

Aaron Bellairs pulled off some fine saves in the Stones goal while Jones De Sousa hit the post just after the interval.

In the Peterborough League Premier Division there was a 6-2 win for Netherton United at The Grange against Thorney while Peterborough Sports Reserves won 2-0 at Deeping Rangers Reserves and Stamford Lions were 2-1 home winners against Langtoft.