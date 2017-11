Have your say

Pinchbeck United went top of United Counties League Division One last night (November 1).

They took the honours 3-0 at Oakham to move a point clear of Raunds Town.

Ollie Matby netted twice to take his tally for the season to 18 with Andrew Tidswell striking the other goal.

In the Thurlow Nunn Eastern League Cup, Wisbech St Mary went down 2-1 at home to Ely City.