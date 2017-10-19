LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Holbeach spot on in the Lincs Senior Trophy

Have your say

There were cup wins for Holbeach United and Peterborough Northern Star last night (October 18).

Holbeach beat Deeping Rangers 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw at Carter’s Park to reach the semi-finals of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy while Peterborough Northern Star won 6-0 away at Oakham in the first round of the Hinchingbrooke Cup.

Deeping had midfielder Henry Dunn sent off on 71 minutes for a second bookable offence and in the penalty shoot-out Scott Coupland and Jason Kilbride fired wide.

Star led 1-0 at the break against Oakham before the floodgates opened in the second half. Their scorers were Connor Pilbeam, Matthew Barber, Craig Rook, Zak Munton, Jamar Dobson and Simon Dalton.

Star will play either Yaxley or Netherton United in the next round.