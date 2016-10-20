LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Fenmen denied at the death, welcome win for Blackstones

Wisbech Town came mightily close to clinching their sixth victory of the season in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division last night (October 19).

They led 2-0 at lowly Boston Town with an hour gone but the home sie pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 65th minute and then grabbed a draw with a late strike in the 92nd minute.

On target for the Fenmen in the first half were Michael Frew and Edgaras Buzas.

In Division One, Blackstones picked up three welcome points when entertaining bottom club S&L Corby. They came from behind to win 2-1 with goals by Tom Lancaster and Josh Hales.