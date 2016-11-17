LAST NIGHT’S FOOTBALL: Comfortable wins for Star, Deeping and Holbeach

Peterborough Northern Star picked up a comfortable three points when entertaining Boston United in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division last night (November 16).

They won 3-0 thanks to goals by Sam Wilson (2) and James Hill-Seekings.

James Hill-Seekings was on target for Star. Picture: Tim Gates

There was also a win for Holbeach United, who had Matt Warfield, Ollie Pinner and Jordan Thomas to thank for a 3-1 victory at Huntingdon.

In the Lincs Senior Trophy game at Outgang Road, Deeping Rangers advanced to the semi-finals by overcoming Division One side Blackstones 3-1 with goals by Dan Schiavi (2) and Jonny Clay. Player boss Phil Gadsby scored the Stones consolation effot.