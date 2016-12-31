JANUARY 2 LEAGUE ACTION: Daniels and Tulips clash at the Zeeco

Stamford AFC warmed up for their big derby date with Spalding United tomorrow (January 2, 3pm) with a 3-2 home win over Rugby Town (December 30).

The Daniels threw away a two-goal half-time lead before an own goal gave them a much-needed win at the Zeeco Stadium against the team next-to-bottom in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern League.

Spalding United manager Dave Frecklington.

Courtney Meade, on his second debut for the club, and Grant Ryan scored Stamford’s other goals.

Stamford, who are 17th in the table, now host second-placed Spalding and manager Graham Drury knows what a tough job his side will have in trying to secure back-to-back home wins.

“Spalding have a huge budget and they’ve spent it well,” Drury stated. “Their manager Dave Frecklington know the league and it shows.”

Spalding will be the fresher side as their Christmas fixture at Carlton scheduled for December 29 was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

The Tulips are a point behind leaders Shaw Lane, but they have played three more matches.

“We have some big games coming up and we’ve already started the countdown with 20 league matches to go,” Frecklington said.

March Town United and Wisbech St Mary are in Thurlow Nunn East League Division One action tomorrow. March, who are 15th, host King’s Lynn Town Reserves who are one place below them.

RESULT

December 30

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

Division One South

Stamford AFC 3 (Meade, Ryan, og), Rugby 2

FIXTURES

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

Division One South

Stamford AFC v Spalding United

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One

Haverhill Borough v Wisbech St Mary

March Town United v King’s Lynn Town