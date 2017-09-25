FA VASE: Wisbech face the toughest test, home ties for Peterborough Northern Star and Holbeach

Wisbech Town’s improvement under new boss Gary Setchell will receive a severe test in the first round of the FA Vase next month.

The Fenmen have won all three competitive matches since Setchell replaced Dick Creasey at the helm, but they will host high-flying Eastern Counties Premier Division side Felixstowe & Walton United in the Vase on October 21.

Their opponents are top of the table having won all 11 league games they’ve played.

The draw has been kinder to other local teams, although Holbeach United will need to be wary of South Normanton Athletic from the Midland Football League as they beat in-form United Counties Premier Division Boston Town away from home in the second qualifying round on Saturday (September 23).

Yaxley and Peterborough Northern Star face South Midlands League sides Biggleswade United and Baldock respectively. Star are at home, Yaxley must travel.

And Deeping Rangers fresh from an exciting FA Cup adventure will fancy their chances at FC Bolsover of Northern Counties League Division One.

Wisbech St Mary’s reward for a fine win at Wellingborough Town on Saturday is a home tie against fellow Eastern Counties Division One side Whitton United. Whitton are currently third, nine places ahead of Wisbech St Mary.

Selected first round ties (to be played, Saturday, October 21): Biggleswade United v Yaxley, FC Bolsover v Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United v South Normanton Athletic, Peterborough Northern Star v Baldock, Wisbech St Mary v Whitton United, Wisbech Town v Felixstowe & Walton United.

Deeping have a Lincs Senior Trophy first round tie at home to local rivals Blackstones tomorrow (September 26). The winners travel to Holbeach United in the quarter-finals.

Yaxley are at lowly Sleaford in the United Counties Premier Division on Wednesday.