FA VASE: United Counties Premier Division opposition for Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Sports have been handed an away game at fellow United Counties Premier Division side Newport Pagnell Town in the fourth round of the FA Vase.

Sports, one of the competition favourites, beat Wembley FC 4-0 away from home in round three last Saturday (December 3), while Newport Pagnell beat London Colney 3-1.

Sports will be short odds to win the game. The city side are clear at the top of the Premier Division, 20 points ahead of seventh-placed Newport Pagnell.

The tie will take place on Saturday, January 7.