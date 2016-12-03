FA VASE: Manager’s delight as perfect Peterborough Sports march on

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean was purring with delight after his side’s outstanding performance in the FA Vase at Wembley FC today (December 3).

Dean is not an easy man to please. He was a hard player and he’s a hard gaffer, but a 4-0 success in one of the toughest third round ties his side could have received ensured a broad post-match smile and plenty of compliments.

“I have said many times this season that we’ve done well, but we could have done even better,” Dean, whose side are eight points clear at the top of the United Counties Premier Division, said.

“But not today. We couldn’t have been any better today against a very strong, very talented side.

“We were outstanding from one to 11. I am a very proud manager tonight. We seriously could have scored eight and they rarely looked like scoring against us.

“We took control from the start. We dominated them physically and with our football. It was the best performance since I’ve been manager.

“We didn’t go into the game blind as we had a couple of scouting reports and the gameplan worked perfectly.”

Dean was a star player when city rivals Peterborough Northern Star reached the quarter-finals of the FA Vase in 2012.

This was the first time Sports had reached round three, but few would bet against them travelling all the way back to Wembley, this time to the national stadium for the final next year.

Josh Moreman opened the scoring for Sports early on and added his second goal before half-time, and after Avelino Vieira had made it 2-0.

There was no let up from Sports after the break with Mark Jones completing the scoring in front of a 90-strong crowd, most of which had travelled from Peterborough.

“The support was awesome,” Dean added. “We even had some lads travel who normally watch Posh on a Saturday so it’s great to see the city of Peterborough getting behind us.”

The draw for the fourth round - the last 32 - will be made on Monday (December 5).