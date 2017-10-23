FA VASE DRAW: It’s Yaxley v Northern Star

There will definitely be one local non-league side making it through to the third round of this year’s FA Vase competition.
The second round draw made today (October 23) at Wembley Stadium matched Yaxley with United Counties League Premier Division neighbours Peterborough Northern Star.
The tie will take place at Yaxley on Saturday November 11.
Eleswhere there were away draws for UCL Premier Division sides Deeping Rangers (to Godmanchester Rovers), Holbeach United (to Walsall Wood) and Wisbech Town (to Thetford Town or Debenham LC).
Godmanchester Rovers and Thetford Town both play in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern League Premier Division, Debenham LC in the Eastern League First Division and Walsall Wood in Midlands League Division One.
Wisbech St Mary have been drawn at home to Eastern League Division One rivals Norwich CBS.
Winning clubs in the second round will receive £900 and losing clubs will get £300 from the FA’s prize fund.
Second Round draw
1 Stockton Town v Bootle
2 North Shields v Knaresborough Town
3 Dunston UTS v Worksop Town
4 AFC Darwen or Marske United v Shildon
5 Sunderland Ryhope CW v City of Liverpool
6 1874 Northwich v Tow Law Town
7 Hall Road Rangers v Pontefract Collieries
8 West Auckland Town v Billingham Town
9 Team Northumbria or Runcorn Linnets v Sunderland RCA
10 Ashton Athletic or Liversedge v Morpeth Town
11 Bedlington Terriers v Newcastle Benfield
12 Thornaby v Whitley Bay
13 Wolverhampton SC or Staveley MW v Rugby Town
14 Hinckley v AFC Mansfield
15 Coleshill Town v Blaby & Whetstone Athletic
16 Godmanchester Rovers v Deeping Rangers
17 Brocton v Shepshed Dynamo
18 Desborough Town v Pinxton
19 Quorn v Coventry United
20 Racing Club Warwick v Alsager Town
21 AFC Wulfrunians or Leicester Nirvana v Eastwood Community
22 Walsall Wood v Holbeach United
23 Worcester City v Highgate United
24 Kimberley MW v Stourport Swifts
25 Sporting Khalsa v Bromsgrove Sporting
26 Tring Athletic v Ely City
27 Welwyn Garden City v Newport Pagnell Town
28 Thetford Town or Debenham LC v Wisbech Town
29 Biggleswade v Crawley Green
30 Yaxley v Peterborough Northern Star
31 Leighton Town v London Lions
32 Hullbridge Sports or Colney Heath v Wembley
33 Sun Sports v London Colney or Cogenhoe United
34 Tower Hamlets v Enfield 1893
35 Enfield Borough v Berkhamsted
36 Gorleston v Framlingham Town
37 Wisbech St Mary v Norwich CBS
38 Great Wakering Rovers v FC Romania
39 Erith Town v Windsor
40 Walton & Hersham v Hanworth Villa
41 Haywards Heath Town v Sevenoaks Town
42 Whitstable Town v Epsom & Ewell
43 Meridian VP v Erith & Belvedere or Horley Town
44 Sheppey United v Beckenham Town
45 Westfield v Canterbury City
46 Thatcham Town v Broadbridge Heath
47 Southall v Lordswood
48 Crowborough Athletic v Croydon
49 Bracknell Town v Cray Valley (PM)
50 Corinthian v Eastbourne Town
51 Chichester City v Deal Town
52 Christchurch v Fareham Town
53 Team Solent v Tavistock
54 Exmouth Town v Blackfield & Langley
55 Sholing v Wellington AFC
56 Wantage Town v Melksham Town
57 Newport (IW) v Hengrove Athletic
58 Baffins Milton Rovers v Cullompton Rangers
59 Buckland Athletic v Bradford Town
60 Hamble Club v Brockenhurst
61 Willand Rovers v Westfields
62 Farnham Town v Bridgwater Town
63 Plymouth Parkway v Bodmin Town or Swanage Town & Herston
64 Portland United or Horndean v Royal Wootton Bassett Town