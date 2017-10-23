FA VASE DRAW: It’s Yaxley v Northern Star

Have your say

There will definitely be one local non-league side making it through to the third round of this year’s FA Vase competition.

The second round draw made today (October 23) at Wembley Stadium matched Yaxley with United Counties League Premier Division neighbours Peterborough Northern Star.

The tie will take place at Yaxley on Saturday November 11.

Eleswhere there were away draws for UCL Premier Division sides Deeping Rangers (to Godmanchester Rovers), Holbeach United (to Walsall Wood) and Wisbech Town (to Thetford Town or Debenham LC).

Godmanchester Rovers and Thetford Town both play in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern League Premier Division, Debenham LC in the Eastern League First Division and Walsall Wood in Midlands League Division One.

Wisbech St Mary have been drawn at home to Eastern League Division One rivals Norwich CBS.

Winning clubs in the second round will receive £900 and losing clubs will get £300 from the FA’s prize fund.

Second Round draw

1 Stockton Town v Bootle

2 North Shields v Knaresborough Town

3 Dunston UTS v Worksop Town

4 AFC Darwen or Marske United v Shildon

5 Sunderland Ryhope CW v City of Liverpool

6 1874 Northwich v Tow Law Town

7 Hall Road Rangers v Pontefract Collieries

8 West Auckland Town v Billingham Town

9 Team Northumbria or Runcorn Linnets v Sunderland RCA

10 Ashton Athletic or Liversedge v Morpeth Town

11 Bedlington Terriers v Newcastle Benfield

12 Thornaby v Whitley Bay

13 Wolverhampton SC or Staveley MW v Rugby Town

14 Hinckley v AFC Mansfield

15 Coleshill Town v Blaby & Whetstone Athletic

16 Godmanchester Rovers v Deeping Rangers

17 Brocton v Shepshed Dynamo

18 Desborough Town v Pinxton

19 Quorn v Coventry United

20 Racing Club Warwick v Alsager Town

21 AFC Wulfrunians or Leicester Nirvana v Eastwood Community

22 Walsall Wood v Holbeach United

23 Worcester City v Highgate United

24 Kimberley MW v Stourport Swifts

25 Sporting Khalsa v Bromsgrove Sporting

26 Tring Athletic v Ely City

27 Welwyn Garden City v Newport Pagnell Town

28 Thetford Town or Debenham LC v Wisbech Town

29 Biggleswade v Crawley Green

30 Yaxley v Peterborough Northern Star

31 Leighton Town v London Lions

32 Hullbridge Sports or Colney Heath v Wembley

33 Sun Sports v London Colney or Cogenhoe United

34 Tower Hamlets v Enfield 1893

35 Enfield Borough v Berkhamsted

36 Gorleston v Framlingham Town

37 Wisbech St Mary v Norwich CBS

38 Great Wakering Rovers v FC Romania

39 Erith Town v Windsor

40 Walton & Hersham v Hanworth Villa

41 Haywards Heath Town v Sevenoaks Town

42 Whitstable Town v Epsom & Ewell

43 Meridian VP v Erith & Belvedere or Horley Town

44 Sheppey United v Beckenham Town

45 Westfield v Canterbury City

46 Thatcham Town v Broadbridge Heath

47 Southall v Lordswood

48 Crowborough Athletic v Croydon

49 Bracknell Town v Cray Valley (PM)

50 Corinthian v Eastbourne Town

51 Chichester City v Deal Town

52 Christchurch v Fareham Town

53 Team Solent v Tavistock

54 Exmouth Town v Blackfield & Langley

55 Sholing v Wellington AFC

56 Wantage Town v Melksham Town

57 Newport (IW) v Hengrove Athletic

58 Baffins Milton Rovers v Cullompton Rangers

59 Buckland Athletic v Bradford Town

60 Hamble Club v Brockenhurst

61 Willand Rovers v Westfields

62 Farnham Town v Bridgwater Town

63 Plymouth Parkway v Bodmin Town or Swanage Town & Herston

64 Portland United or Horndean v Royal Wootton Bassett Town