FA VASE: Cuckoos at home, Deeping and Fenmen must travel to the midlands

Have your say

Yaxley received the pick of the local ties in today’s third round FA Vase draw (November 13).

The Cuckoos have a home draw against Eastern Counties Division One side Norwich CBS, the team who won convincingly at Wisbech St Mary in Saturday’s second round.

Wisbech Town and Deeping Rangers have also been drawn against lower ranked opponents, but they must travel to face Midlands Football League Division One teams.

Deeping are sixth placed Hinckley, while Wisbech travel to eighth-placed Racing Club Warwick.

Strong, and bang in-form, United Counties Premier Division side Holbeach United lost 5-0 to Walsall Wood from that division in Saturday’s second round.

Selected third round ties: Hinckley v Deeping Rangers, Racing Club Warwick v Wisbech Town, Yaxley v Norwich CBS.

Ties to take place on Saturday, December 2