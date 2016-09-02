FA CUP PREVIEW: Sports out to stun Stourbridge after their own minor cup setback

Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean will use a shock defeat as a spur to cause an FA Cup upset tomorrow (September 3, 3pm).

The all-conquering city side received a huge wake-up call ahead of their big FA Cup first qualifying round tie with higher-lever Stourbridge at PSL earlier this week.

Avelino Vieira (blue) will start up front for Peterborough Sports against Stourbridge.

Sports’ 18-game winning streak in all competitions came to an abrupt and surprising end when they were beaten on penalties in the United Counties League Cup at lower-ranked Wellingborough Whitworth on Tuesday (August 30).

The League Cup was one of four trophies won by Sports last season when they were a Division One club. They are now Premier Division leaders.

Avelino Vieira and Josh Moreman scored for Sports, but Moreman missed the final spot-kick in the shoot-out.

“I don’t like losing,” Sports boss Jimmy Dean said. “I made lots of changes to my side with the Stourbridge game in mind, but we had enough quality on the pitch to win the match.

Peterborough Sports boss Jimmy Dean.

“It’s gone now though. We have a massive game to play now and the best reaction is to cause an FA Cup shock.

“It won’t be easy as I’ve watched Stourbridge twice and they are very good. They have a big, strong, technically gifted front four, but so do we so it should be a great game.

“We hope to get a big crowd especially as the Posh match finishes before we start our game. I reckon they will see a quality, exciting match and experience a great atmosphere. Stourbridge had 700 at their game on Bank Holiday Monday.”

Sports have a full strength squad to pick from apart from long-term injury victim Jordan Macleod.

Stourbridge play in the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division which is two divisions higher than Sports.

Other local teams in first qualifying round action against higher-level teams are Stamford (at St Neots), Spalding (at Mickleover Sports)and Deeping Rangers (home to Gresley).

Holbeach travel to Yaxley’s conquerors Dereham Town.

NON-LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday, September 3.

(3pm kick offs).

FA CUP

First Round Qualifying: Deeping Rangers v Gresley, Dereham Town v Holbeach United, Mickleover Sports v Spalding United, Peterborough Sports v Stourbridge, St Neots Town v Stamford.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Peterborough Northern Star v Harborough Town, Wisbech Town v Rothwell Corinthians, Yaxley v Leicester Nirvana.

Division One: Blackstones v Woodford United, Lutterworth Athletic v Whittlesey Athletic, Wellingborough Whitworth v Bourne Town.