Stamford AFC have received a great draw in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

National League side Wrexham will visit the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday 15 October. The prize for the winners is a place in the first round proper alongside the likes of Peterborough United.

Wrexham lost their Football League place in 2008. They are currently 11th in the National League.

Gary Mills is the Wrexham manager and first-choice goalkeeper is former Posh player Shwan Jalal.